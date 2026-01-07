Venezuela declares seven-day mourning following US attack on January 3

CARACAS, January 7. /TASS/. The authorities of Venezuela declared seven days of mourning for soldiers and civilians killed as a result of the aggression of the United States on January 3, Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez stated.

"We have officially declared seven days of national mourning for the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in defense of our holy homeland during the criminal military attack carried out by the US Government on January 3, 2026," she said.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the United States had struck civilian and military facilities in Caracas, describing Washington’s actions as military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the strikes and announced the seizure and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife from the country.

They were taken to the United States and held at a detention facility in Brooklyn, southern New York. On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. US authorities accuse them of involvement in drug trafficking, allegations both defendants have denied.

Trump also claimed that the United States would assume interim governance of Venezuela. In addition, the US president expressed confidence that Washington would secure compensation from Caracas for US oil companies.

Speaking at a news conference earlier in the week, UN chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the United Nations was currently trying to collect more information about those killed in the US military operation in Venezuela. The New York Times daily earlier put the death toll from the US operation in Caracas at around 80.