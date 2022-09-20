Russia, Donbass republics to launch consultations on accession referendums — LPR envoy

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Donbass republics and Russia will soon launch consultations on accession referendums, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) Ambassador to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Tuesday.

"The LPR and the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) are already coordinating their activities on organizational matters. I think that serious consultations between the two republics and Russia will now be launched," he pointed out.

Miroshnik noted that the LPR authorities had no doubt about what the outcome of the vote would be but "there is a need for a positive decision from Russia and a subsequent set of steps that will eventually turn two indepoendent states, the LPR and the DPR, into republics within the Russian Federation."

On Monday, the Civic Chamber of the Lugansk People’s Republic called on LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik to immediately hold a referendum on recognizing the republic as a Russian constituent entity. The DPR Civic Chamber later made the same request to the Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin and the DPR People’s Council.