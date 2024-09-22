Spacemen to return to Earth after longest mission in ISS’s history

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft carrying three ISS crew members will land in Kazakhstan on Monday, completing the year-long mission of Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko (a TASS special reporter) and Nikolay Chub, as well as the six-month mission of NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, the Roscosmos press office announced.

"Today, participants of the 70th and the 71st long-term missions, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub, who spent a year in the near-Earth orbit, as well as NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, will return from the ISS to Earth in the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft," the state corporation said.

The undocking has been scheduled for 11:37 Moscow time. The spacecraft is expected to land at about 15:00 Moscow time.