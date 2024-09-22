{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Spacemen to return to Earth after longest mission in ISS’s history

The undocking has been scheduled for 11:37 Moscow time, the spacecraft is expected to land at about 15:00 Moscow time

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft carrying three ISS crew members will land in Kazakhstan on Monday, completing the year-long mission of Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko (a TASS special reporter) and Nikolay Chub, as well as the six-month mission of NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, the Roscosmos press office announced.

"Today, participants of the 70th and the 71st long-term missions, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub, who spent a year in the near-Earth orbit, as well as NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, will return from the ISS to Earth in the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft," the state corporation said.

The undocking has been scheduled for 11:37 Moscow time. The spacecraft is expected to land at about 15:00 Moscow time.

Conflicts in space to increase over time, German general predicts
"The enemy views our space capabilities, both civilian and military, as targets," Michael Traut, the head of Germany's Military Space Command, noted
Zelensky says Ukrainian troops in extremely difficult situation in two DPR areas
The situation on the frontline remains extremely difficult, Ukrainian President said
QUAD leaders oppose unilateral actions that hinder peace in the Middle East
"We underscore the need to prevent the conflict from escalating and spilling over in the region," said a joint statement by the leaders
Israel verifying reports about Hamas leader Sinwar’s possible death
According to Kan, so far it is impossible to confirm these reports
Russian prime minister approves list of countries imposing destructive attitudes
It includes the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and other states
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Russia says 15 drones shot down over 5 Russian regions, Sea of Azov overnight
Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said the situation didn’t warrant a drone attack alert
Source reveals number of people detained in shooting in downtown Moscow office
"Yesterday, 13 people were detained and questioned, today 14. As far as I understand, the Investigative Committee intends to detain them all," the source, one of the participants in the trial, which took place in the Basmanny court, said
Hollywood action star Jackie Chan says he loves Russia, thanks his fans
The actor wished that the friendship between China and Russia would last forever
Russia is calling for investigation of pager explosions in Lebanon — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the collective West had been blocking investigations into international terrorist attacks in recent years
Advanced Sarmat ICBM systems go on combat alert in Russia — Roscosmos head
The RS-28 Sarmat missile to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force since 1988
Military record launch of 10 shells at northern Israel from Lebanon
According to its information, the shells were launched in the direction of the Jezreel Valley in the Lower Galilee
Ukraine puts pressure on FIDE General Assembly over admission of Russians — source
The General Assembly, which will consider the issue of the full-fledged return of Russian and Belarusian players, is being held on September 21-22
Medvedev says Trump assassination attempt could be orchestrated by Kiev
The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, recruited mercenaries for the Ukrainian army
Four people dead, dozens injured in Alabama shooting — report
According to the report, two men and a woman died at the scene
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Theft of Russian assets to nullify trust towards EU — MFA
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the European Union had lost independence
Israeli air force attacks 290 Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon in 24 hours
According to IDF, 180 targets were hit
IRGC says exposed network of 12 Israeli agents in 6 Iranian provinces
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has blamed Israel for seeking to spread the conflict onto Iran’s territory and destabilize the situation inside the country
Cessna-182 makes emergency landing in Moscow Region — Investigative Committee
No one was hurt, a spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Western interregional investigative department for transport said
Conflicts in space to increase over time, German general predicts
"The enemy views our space capabilities, both civilian and military, as targets," Michael Traut, the head of Germany's Military Space Command, noted
Poll reveals what Russians think about office love, polyamory
It is noted that opinions are changing not only about relationships with colleagues, but also about romance between a subordinate and a supervisor
CERN's turn away from Russian scientists has positive aspects — Kurchatov Center chief
This is quite obviously a positive development for us in some respects, Kovalchuk said
Turkish banks want to stop transactions with Russia, transfer them to one bank — source
The issue reportedly concerns private and state-owned Turkish banks that do not have foreign partners, mainly Western ones
Investigator charge 33 people in case of shooting at office of retailer in central Moscow
The Russian Investigative Committee wants the suspects to be kept in custody until trial
FIDE postpones decision on easing sanctions against Russian chess players
Sixty-six delegates voted in favor of consultations with the IOC and IPC on the partial qualification of Russian and Belarussian chess players
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Russian diplomat slams Pact for the Future as serious blow on UN
"The United Nations had infringed upon its own principles to pander to a group of delegations from the ‘beautiful garden,’ who have usurped the talks from the very beginning," Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Bundestag members address Cabinet with query regarding Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region
The legislators are asking whether German weapons are used by the Ukrainian forces in their incursion into the Kursk Region
Hezbollah attacks Israeli Ramat David air base for second time
Movement used two types of rockets: Fadi-1, with a range of 80 km, and Fadi-2, with a range of 105 km
Vityaz-D Deep-sea drone that reached bottom of Mariana Trench to undergo upgrades
The new version would be able to submerge without a bottom station, because the drone will manage communication on its own, according to a source in the military-industrial complex
Zelensky may be overthrown if Ukraine fails to hold elections — Ukrainian MP
Ukraine is still facing the question of the legitimacy of power in the absence of parliamentary and presidential elections, which cannot be held during martial law
Russian forces strike Ukrainian energy facilities, troops last night — top brass
Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike on energy facilities that supply electricity to Ukrainian defense plants and drone production cites as well as Ukrainian troops
Hezbollah handing out pagers hours before their detonation — agency
The sources said that the Shiite movement did not have any specific suspicions about these pagers and their "checks had been part of a routine 'sweep' of its equipment to find any indications that they were laced with explosives"
Ukrainian troops retreat from village near Artyomovsk in DPR — Russian officers
The enemy fled from near Andreyevka where it has long been holding positions, it has retreated, law enforcement officers said
Press review: Israel declares new phase of war and Russia boosts drone production
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 20th
Ukraine spends over $150 billion on military needs, but it's not enough — Defense Ministry
Rustem Umerov did not specify for what period exactly the specified amount was spent
6-magnitude earthquake rocks Argentina
The epicenter was located 158 km northwest of the city of San Luis
EU will grant loan to Kiev that will be paid from frozen Russian assets — EC president
Ursula von der Leyen stressed that 35 billion euros is the part which the European countries will contribute to the 45 billion euro loan approved by the G7 in Italy in the summer
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry sapper dies in Kursk Region during mine clearance
Vyacheslav Tsoffka had to his credit than 10,000 detected and neutralized explosive items
Scholz speak in favor of reforming UN Security Council
At the same time, he said that he doesn’t understand Russia’s position on the Pact for the Future, which was adopted ahead of general discussion of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly
Explosions in Lebanon pose interest for Russian intelligence — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Moscow has not discussed the events in Lebanon with regional actors
Russia must respond to West's banditry — Peskov on limiting raw materials exports
We need to respond to — not just unfriendly, but thuggish — actions against us, he said
West switches to open support for Kiev's terrorist attacks against civilians — MFA
"The West continues to supply arms and money to the Kiev regime, propose pseudo-peace initiatives, and try to rally as many countries as possible to their side," Maria Zakharova said
Ukraine’s forces in Ugledar virtually encircled — sources
"Most positions around the city, including those at the most important sites and heights are Russian, the whole city is exposed to fire," the sources explained
Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Kremlin spokesman says West ‘obsessed’ with fighting Russia until Ukraine runs out of men
Peskov was commenting on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's recent statement that there is no need to be afraid of using Western weapons for strikes deep inside Russia
Russia ready for talks with Turkey on Su-35, Su-57 fighters
Russia earlier noted its readiness to participate in the program of developing the Turkish TF-X fifth-generation fighter
Number of millionaires in Russia grows to 408,000 in 2022 — UBS report
The United States, which lost $5.9 trillion in 2022, tops the list of wealth declines
Russia says its Iskander missile destroys US-made HIMARS in Sumy Region
The crew of an Iskander tactical missile system of the Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike on the position of an M142 HIMARS of Ukrainian forces in the settlement of Shaposhnikovo
Press review: US shifts rhetoric on Ukraine and walkie-talkie explosions rock Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 19th
Israel is ‘well prepared’ for further actions against Hezbollah — General Staff
"We will bring the residents [of Israeli northern settlement] back to their homes providing them with security, and if Hezbollah still hasn’t understood, it will receive blow after blow - until that organization understands," Herzi Halevi said
Lebanon pager explosions an act of terrorism by Israel, says Iran’s mission to UN
The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this act of sabotage and terrorism by the rogue regime of Israel, said the document presented by the Iranian diplomatic mission.
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
Russia’s battlegroup West repels three Ukrainian counterattacks in past day
The Ukrainian army losses in the responsibility zone of the group include a tank, three armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, a Bogdana 155mm self-propelled artillery mount and roughly 600 servicemen
UNGA member countries adopt Pact for the Future, despite Russia’s objection
Along with Russia, Belarus and Nicaragua, delegations from North Korea, Syria, Sudan, and Iran voted against
Ukrainians sustain over 300 casualties in Kursk area in past day, Russia says
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian losses have amounted to over 300 troops and nine units of armored hardware, including an infantry fighting vehicle, two APCs, six armored combat vehicles, as well as six artillery guns
Russian aviation hit 20 areas of deployment of Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region
Russian warplanes hit 13 settlement in the Sumy Region as well, the Russian defense ministry said
Russian Federation Council Speaker calls detonations in Lebanon a 'heinous attack'
Valentina Matviyenko noted that Russia’s position regarding the ongoing escalation in the Middle East was "clearly stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Representative to the UN"
Top brass proposes specifying state borderline in Russia’s westernmost region
"This will alter the Russian state maritime border due to a change in the territorial sea’s external bounds," it says
Neglect of Russia’s interests makes lasting settlement in Ukraine impossible — MFA
At the same time, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that Russian representatives "have not participated in any meetings within the framework of the ‘Buergenstock process’ and are not going to participate in any
Tver region governor says no serious injuries in drone attack on Toropets
Earlier reports said a fire occurred at the scene where drone fragments fell in Toropets
Kiev’s plans and Ukrainian losses: latest update on situation in Kursk Region
Ukrainian troops are regrouping in the Kursk Region in an attempt to stage an attack at another location but Russian forces are in control of the situation, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said
Spacemen to return to Earth after longest mission in ISS’s history
The undocking has been scheduled for 11:37 Moscow time, the spacecraft is expected to land at about 15:00 Moscow time
Russia's newest satellites to change course of Ukrainian conflict — former UN inspector
According to Ritter this conflict would become "unsustainable for the Ukrainian sometime by the end of summer, early fall"
Russia will not "swallow the bait" of Zelensky formula summits — Lavrov
"The West is dissuading Ukraine from holding normal negotiations - human and based on generally accepted principles," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Russian Su-34 bomber destroys Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Kursk area
After receiving a confirmation from reconnaissance that the Ukrainian army’s temporary disposition location had been destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Russian forces hit command post of Ukraine’s Donetsk task force deployed in DPR
127 Ukrainian artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 138 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Lavrov says he agrees with Trump about destructiveness of sanctions for US dollar
The Russian foreign minister stressed that, despite the continued dependence of many economies on the dollar, the risk of this phenomenon has already been recognized
Israel wants to drag whole region into war, engages in terrorism, says Erdogan
The Turkish President said he would address the UNGA to ask the participants to remember "the need for taking action against genocide in the Gaza Strip and Israel's aggressive policies"
Kadyrov send two more Cybertucks to special military operation zone
"The electric car’s mobility, comfort and maneuverability are what is needed here," the Chechen leader said
Russia says drone shot down over Kursk Region
The Kiev regime made an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack with a fixed-wing drone on sites on the territory of the Russian Federation
Senior Russian diplomat meets with UN coordinator for Gaza in New York
"The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict amid the continuing Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip," the press service of the Russian mission to the United Nations said
Russia's military to restore control of all districts of Kursk Region — Kremlin
"The situation in those areas which are under the control of the Ukrainian militants is extraordinary, of course," Dmitry Peskov stated
Ukrainian minister says West pledged funds for making missiles, drones in Ukraine
We have developed a missile program, Ukrainian Defense Minister said
Tatyana Bakalchuk: I dared to take risks and it paid off
The CEO of Wildberries, Russia’s largest Internet retailer, in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Kremlin slams Poland's idea to revise Crimea's status 'absurd'
"Russian territory and Russian regions cannot be the subject of any discussion or transfer to anyone," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Anura Kumara Dissanayake wins presidential election in Sri Lanka
According to the news portal Newsfirst, Dissanayake was supported by 5,740,179 voters after second ballot count
First submarine carrying unmanned vehicles Poseidon to be launched in spring
Poseidon is undergoing successful tests, the president stressed
Russia begins mass production of heavy-duty UAV Privet-82XL
According to the company’s representative, the drone with an increased payload will allow unexpected strikes to be carried out on the enemy deep within the frontlines.
UN General Assembly has lost its viability, says Brazilian president
"The pandemic, conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, the arms race, the climate crisis have revealed the limitations of multilateral formats," Inacio Lula da Silva said at the Summit of the Future at the UN headquarters
Putin, Berdimuhamedow discuss partnership, international meetings
Putin earlier sent a message with birthday greetings to the Turkmen president
Russian lower house speaker arrives in Belarus for working visit
According to the Russian State Duma press service, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will hold a meeting in Mogilev on September 23
Russia says battlegroup West struck 4 Ukrainian brigades
Enemy lost up to 420 troops
Ukraine’s 2014 coup was CIA’s political mistake — Putin
The Russian president noted that the US agency had achieved its goal of changing the government but failed to see what it would evolve into
Russia wants no nuclear war — Lavrov
The foreign minister still assured that Russia possesses weapons "that will have serious implications for the handlers of the Ukrainian regime"
Russia, China launch joint naval exercise in Vladivostok — Pacific Fleet
A joint group of warships from the Pacific Fleet and China’s PLA Navy has departed from Vladivostok to conduct Russian-Chinese naval maneuvers
Putin bids last respects to his demised first judo coach Rakhlin
Rakhlin has trained Vladimir Putin for 11 years
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace ten times in past day
Apart from that, three violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 were reported
Erdogan says ready to meet with Syria’s Assad, waiting for response from Damascus
We have said that we would like to hold a meeting with Bashar Assad to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria, Erdogan said
Macron calls for reviewing ties with Russia
The French president also called for bigger presence of "densely populated countries, which did not exist when the current world order was only forming" in international organizations
Russian aerospace forces strike four terrorists bases in two Syrian governorates
They left the al-Tanf area, Oleg Igansyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
Russian ambassador’s escort car drives into mine in Pakistan, policemen injured
Russian diplomats were not hurt
Second rocket attack launched on Israeli territory from Lebanon — TV
According to Al Jazeera TV channel, the target of the shelling were cities in the northern part of the Jewish state
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Golan Heights — results of vote
Russia cautions Chisinau against involvement in Ukrainian conflict — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova drew attention to the speculations about Romania's plans for redirecting to Moldova the mobile maintenance stations for F-16 fighter jets received by Bucharest for their subsequent deployment at the Marculesti airbase
Modi, Biden discuss cooperation between India, US
The meeting took place on the sidelines of a summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which includes Australia, India, the United States and Japan and is also known as QUAD, in Wilmington, a city in Delaware
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
UK Foreign Secretary offends memory of fallen, accusing Russia of fascism — embassy
The embassy said that it took note a long time ago of "propensity for inappropriate and provocative statements"
Poland accuses Russia of ‘disinformation campaign’ amid large-scale flooding
No proof has been presented
Russia keeps balance in relations with Muslim countries — Muslim Board
Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin added that Russia was originally formed in the bosom of three monotheistic religions and for more than 1,000 years has continued and consolidated the tradition of communion, good-neighborliness and brotherhood of religions
