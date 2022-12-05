US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. US remote Earth probing satellites, owned by Maxar, filmed the Engels airstrip in Russia’s Saratov Region ahead of the Ukrainian attempt to carry out a drone strike, according to information, published on the company’s website Monday.

The airstrip was filmed on December 3 and 4. Meanwhile, satellite photos of the Dyagilevo airstrip in the Ryazan Region were updated in late October.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes. According to the Ministry, air defense systems intercepted the Ukrainian drones travelling at low altitude.