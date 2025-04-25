Trumps says work on peace deal between Russia, Ukraine proceeding smoothly

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has positively assessed ongoing efforts toward settling the conflict in Ukraine.

"Work on the overall Peace Deal between Russia and Ukraine is going smoothly," he wrote on his Truth Social network.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with visiting US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. After the meeting, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said their conversation, which lasted three hours, was "constructive and quite useful.".