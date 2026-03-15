Slovak PM doubts that Zelensky will ever resume oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline

BRATISLAVA, March 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will never let resume supplies of Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"Zelensky will never let oil be pumped [via the Druzhba pipeline], never. You remember this. Our duty is to press [Zelensky] and we will be doing this. From the [phone] call I had with him, which was very strange, it is obvious that he doesn’t want oil to reach Slovakia and Hungary," he said in video address posted on YouTube.

According to Fico, Zelensky is punishing Slovakia for its peaceful position on issues of the Ukrainian settlement. The Slovak government, in his words, will make efforts to implement the exemption from the European Union’s sanctions and continue receiving Russian energy sources until 2027.

On February 18, the Slovak government declared a crisis situation over oil shortages and stopped electricity and diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine. Bratislava doesn’t rule out further restrictions against Ukraine if it doesn’t change its approach to the situation around the Druzhba oil pipeline.