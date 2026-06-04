Russian diplomat rules out funding Armenia’s EU accession journey

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow has no plans to cover the costs of Armenia’s path toward joining the European Union, which supports Kiev terrorists, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"What we will never do is pay for [Armenia’s] journey to join the EU," she pointed out. "This association pursues an openly hostile policy toward our country and other countries, and supports terrorists in Kiev. Not just supports, but finances them," Zakharova added.

The diplomat emphasized that Armenia would not be able to have it both ways, without choosing between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union. "We have heard their verbal gymnastics regarding the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). They claimed that it was the CSTO that withdrew from Armenia. But this time, they failed to come up with similar wording because the EAEU did not withdraw from Armenia," Zakharova went on to say.

She also noted that the Armenian leadership’s approach, "with Yerevan trying to sit on the fence does not suit anyone." "I think those who stirred up the trouble will have to make a choice after all. It has nothing to do with the current election campaign. It is about the need to clearly outline the policy they plan to pursue," the diplomat concluded.

Yerevan has for a while been talking about plans to deepen integration with the European Union. On March 26, 2025, Armenia’s parliament passed a law launching the process of the country’s accession to the EU. However, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed that Yerevan did not intend to leave the EAEU and expected to maintain membership in the organization while pursuing EU integration for as long as possible. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, however, that integration with the EU would automatically put an end to Armenia’s cooperation with the EAEU, depriving the country of the benefits it gained from EAEU membership.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is being held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.