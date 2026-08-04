Gaza authorities record over 4,000 ceasefire violations in enclave by Israel

CAIRO, August 4. /TASS/. Gaza authorities have recorded more than 4,000 violations of the ceasefire agreement in the enclave by the Israeli side since it took effect in October 2025, Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza Ismail al-Thawabta told the Palestinian news agency Al Ray.

According to him, Israel has been "directly shelling residential areas and temporary shelters" for displaced people and carrying out other "attacks from the air, land, and sea." He emphasized that since the ceasefire agreement came into force, Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed over 1,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured around 4,100 others.

In this regard, al-Thawabta called on the international community and human rights organizations "to put words into action" and pressure Israel. He also held the Israeli government and the US administration responsible for what is happening in Gaza.

Tensions intensified in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages. On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas - with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey - agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10. Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew to the so-called yellow line but retained control over more than 50% of the Strip’s territory.