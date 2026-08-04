Lavrov to lead Russian delegation at UN General Assembly session in New York

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the country’s delegation to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to an executive order signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"To approve the following composition of the Russian delegation to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly: Sergey Lavrov, Russian foreign minister and permanent member of the Russian Security Council, as head of the delegation," the document said.

The delegation will also include Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov, Federation Council International Affairs Committee Chairman Grigory Karasin, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya and State Duma International Affairs Committee Chairman Leonid Slutsky.

The president also approved alternate delegation members: Pyotr Ilyichev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for New Challenges and Threats; Kirill Logvinov, director of its Department of International Organizations; Grigory Lukyantsev, director of its Department for Multilateral Human Rights Cooperation; and Maxim Musikhin, director of its Legal Department.

The 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly will open on September 8. The main high-level events and the general debate will take place from September 22 to 26 and on September 28.