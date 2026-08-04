MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s 40-day plan, aimed at creating the appearance of military success and securing additional support from Western allies, has resulted in a dire situation on the front and economic losses for Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Konstantin Basyuk told TASS.

"The Kiev regime has clearly failed to achieve its main goals – isolating Crimea, damaging our energy sector, and ultimately destabilizing Russia from within before the elections. <...> It’s worth noting that we are also repaying in kind. For Kiev, their 40-day plan is resulting in a dire situation on the front, where Russian troops are systematically advancing, the loss of ports and shipping in the Black Sea, the loss of hundreds of filling stations, and a political crisis," Basyuk said.

The politician also noted that "now is not the time to relax." "The more so that the statements made by Ukraine’s leadership are clear – they will continue this plan regardless of the deadline. So, we draw conclusions and continue to pursue the goals of the special military operation," the Federation Council member added.