MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. More than 80% of Ukraine’s power plants have been damaged or destroyed, First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denis Shmygal said.

In an interview with Politico, he said that Ukraine’s energy production capacity had dropped to 12 GW last winter due to extensive damage to infrastructure facilities, creating a 6 GW shortfall. Before 2022, Ukraine’s electricity generation capacity stood at about 56 GW.

Ukraine began experiencing power supply problems in late 2025 amid severe cold weather and significant damage to energy infrastructure. A state of emergency was declared in the country’s energy sector. Although the situation with the power grid later improved to some extent, Ukrainian experts say it has not yet been fully restored. Shmygal said earlier Ukraine needed to restore about 10 GW of generation capacity and add some 3 GW of distributed generation capacity.