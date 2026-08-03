Four Zaporozhye nuclear plant workers injured by Ukrainian mine blast — ZNPP

MELITOPOL, August 3. /TASS/. Four employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have been injured by an explosion of a Ukrainian mine planted in Energodar using a drone, the ZNPP said on Max messenger.

"Tonight, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used drones to remotely mine roads in the industrial zone and at the entrance to Energodar. As a result of an explosion on one of the mined sections, four employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, including representatives from the fire safety department, security department, and transport department, were injured on their way to work," it said.

The nuclear power plant noted that any civilian could become a victim of remote mining.

"The use of drones to mine roads means that ordinary routes used daily by the NPP employees, emergency services, and city residents are turned into a deadly danger zone. Any civilian car, motorcycle, or bicycle could become a victim of such an attack. Such actions are directed not against military facilities, but against civilians and vital infrastructure," it said.