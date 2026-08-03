What we know about drone attack on Gelendzhik, resulting in six deaths

KRASNODAR, August 3. /TASS/. Preliminary reports say six people, including three children, were killed as a result of drone debris that fell in Arkhipo-Osipovka near the southern Russian city of Gelendzhik in the Krasnodar Region.

TASS has compiled the key information on the aftermath.

Attack details

- Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said drone debris fell in the settlement of Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik.

- He said the attack targeted civilian infrastructure.

- Emergency and special services are working at the crash sites.

Deaths and injuries

- According to the latest data, six people were killed, including three children.

- Russian Deputy Health Minister's Aide Alexey Kuznetsov told TASS that 17 injured people were hospitalized.

- According to him, four of them, including two children, are in serious condition.

- Kuznetsov said all injured people are receiving the full range of necessary medical care.

- Telemedicine consultations with specialists from federal medical centers have been arranged.

- Later, Kondratyev said that about 47 people were injured in total.

Response

- Kondratyev said he instructed Gelendzhik Mayor Alexey Bogodistov to provide all necessary support to the injured and the families of those killed.

- Gelendzhik Prosecutor’s Office is monitoring the protection of citizens’ rights in connection with the drone attack.

- Coordination with all agencies has been ensured to provide prompt assistance to residents.

- A hotline has been set up.

- An emergency response headquarters has been deployed in Arkhipo-Osipovka to deal with the aftermath of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone attack, Bogodistov said on Max messenger.