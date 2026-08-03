ROME, August 3. /TASS/. The Italian government's policy of providing military support to Ukraine only delays prospects for resolving the conflict and places a heavy burden on the citizens of Italy and Europe, said Danilo Della Valle, a European Parliament member with the Italian opposition party Five Star Movement.

"While Italians are trying to cope with high fuel prices, bills and wages that are lagging behind soaring living costs, the [Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni government is secretly working" on a new package of military assistance, which is expected to be adopted in September "and will basically include air defense systems," he wrote on his Instagram account (Instagram is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"The truth is that this arms race in no way can bring peace closer: it is only escalating the conflict, which is becoming more and more dangerous with each passing day. [Vladimir] Zelensky continues asking for further military supplies. Meloni continues saying 'yes'. And again, it is the citizens of Italy and Europe who are paying the price," Della Valle stressed, adding that "investing billions into the protraction of the war will not make the world safer," but "will only move it further from peace" instead.

In December 2025, the Italian cabinet decided to extend assistance, including military, to Ukraine until late 2026. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the West’s weapons supplies to Kiev and assistance in training Ukrainian troops cannot change the situation on the battlefield and only prolong the conflict.