Russia's Transport, Defense Ministries boost vessel protection in Azov-Black Sea basin

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia's Transport Ministry and Defense Ministry are working to ensure safe navigation and safeguard ships in the Azov-Black Sea basin, the Transport Ministry said.

"Together with the Defense Ministry, the Transport Ministry is implementing additional steps to ensure navigational safety and protect maritime vessels in the Azov-Black Sea basin," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it is working to sustain cargo logistics in the Azov-Black Sea basin amid drone attacks and has set up a dedicated task force to coordinate cargo transportation and develop alternative logistics routes.