MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The US is not getting involved in a serious confrontation with the EU over Ukraine, but remains a key player and is waiting for the right conditions to intervene in a way that benefits itself, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik TASS.

"When the Americans 'get distracted,' it means they realize that in this case, they were unable to pressure Ukraine, for example, into accepting the optimal agreements reached in Anchorage. These are the very agreements that the Americans themselves proposed. In other words, they assumed they could implement this project and coerce or persuade Ukraine to accept and carry out these terms. It turned out that they couldn’t. It also became clear that their European partners were unwilling to accept these terms," the diplomat noted.

He explained that European leaders need the conflict to continue because they "have not yet finished building their military-industrial complex." "That is why they are resisting American influence on the Ukrainian side. The Americans say, 'All right, we'll deal with Iran for now, but we'll definitely come back to this issue.' I don't think they've completely abandoned the possibility of implementing this project. They will either return to it or wait for the situation to change. In fact, the Americans are undoubtedly a very important player in this arena," Miroshnik concluded.