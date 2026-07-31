Georgia’s GDP grows 7.9% year over year in 1H 2026

TBILISI, July 31. /TASS/. Georgia’s real gross domestic product grew by 7.9% in the first six months of this year compared with the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

In June alone, the economy expanded by 8.6% year over year. Growth was recorded in manufacturing, transportation, construction, information and communications, and financial and insurance activities. A decline in activity was observed in the mining and quarrying sector and the energy industry.

Earlier, the Georgian government raised its forecast for real GDP growth in 2026 from 5% to 6.3%.

In December 2025, Georgia’s parliament approved the 2026 state budget, which projects economic growth of 5%. Nominal GDP is expected to increase to 114.1 bln lari (more than $42.7 bln) in 2026. Georgia’s economy grew by 7.5% in 2025.