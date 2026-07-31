BELGOROD, July 31. /TASS/. Drone operators of the 11th Army Corps of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed 120 Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts near Kharkov since the start of July, the chief of Planning and Counter-UAV Operations of the 11th Army Corps with the call sign Karta told TASS.

"UAV units of the 11th Army Corps of the Battlegroup North have eliminated 120 control posts and launch sites of enemy drones in the Kharkov Region. The targets were precisely hit by FPV drones and Molniya-2 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles outfitted with high-explosive fragmentation and thermobaric munitions. The strikes were also delivered, using the munition-dropping system that makes it possible to destroy the Ukrainian army’s fortifications and weapon emplacements," he said.

The destruction of Ukrainian UAV control posts helps reduce the activity of Ukrainian kamikaze and hexacopter drones at certain sectors of the engagement line, he added.

"Thanks to this, assault forces of the Battlegroup North are advancing more actively under the cover of UAV teams," he said.