Russian missions assist compatriots in Baltics daily — envoy

GENEVA, July 31. /TASS/. Russian diplomatic missions in the Baltic states interact with Russian compatriots living there on a daily basis and provide them with assistance whenever possible, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov told TASS.

"Russian diplomatic missions in these countries maintain daily contact with our compatriots living there, hear firsthand about their concerns and difficulties, and provide whatever assistance they can within their capabilities," he said in response to a question about support for Russian-speaking residents of Latvia and Estonia.

Gatilov said protecting the rights and freedoms of Russians and Russian-speaking residents in the Baltic states remains one of Moscow's top priorities across the post-Soviet space. He also referred to the work of the Government Commission for Compatriots Abroad and the implementation of Russia's 2024-2026 comprehensive policy plan for compatriots living abroad.

Gatilov also confirmed Russia's plans to file a case against the Baltic states at the International Court of Justice over violations of their obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. He declined to provide further details.