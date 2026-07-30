London police arrest over 100 people for supporting Palestine Action movement

LONDON, July 30. /TASS/. Police arrested 117 people at a London rally in support of the Palestine Action movement, the Metropolitan Police said.

As many as "117 people have now been arrested," the police said in an X post.

Hundreds of people gathered outside London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, calling for charges against previously detained Palestine Action supporters under Britain’s anti-terrorism laws to be dropped.

On July 5, 2025, the British government banned Palestine Action, making membership in the group, participation in its activities and public support for the movement criminal offenses punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Since the ban took effect, hundreds of people have been arrested at protests in support of the group, and charges have been brought against more than 700 people. Palestine Action continues to challenge the ban in court.