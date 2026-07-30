Trump says Israel to withdraw forces from Gaza after Hamas disarmament

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Israeli forces would withdraw from the Gaza Strip after the full disarmament of Hamas.

"This is a major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan," he wrote on Truth Social, referring to the agreement on the full disarmament of Hamas.

"The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors," Trump added.

According to Trump, the agreement is "a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people."

"At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks," the US president said.