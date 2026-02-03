FIFA chief Infantino’s words about Russia deserve special attention — Russian official

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. A recent statement made by the president of the world’s governing football body FIFA, Gianni Infantino, deserves special attention, as this is the first time such a high-ranking official has said that sanctions do not work, Russian Presidential Aide Alexey Dyumin told TASS on Tuesday.

"Special attention should be paid to yesterday's statement by FIFA President of FIFA, a member of the IOC [the International Olympic Committee] Gianni Infantino," Dyumin, who is also a deputy chairman of the Russian Presidential Council on the Physical Culture and Sport, said.

"For the first time, a sports official of this level said that sanctions bring nothing but disappointment and hatred. And also that the FIFA Charter should prohibit the suspension of national teams for political reasons," he added.

On February 2, FIFA President Infantino said in an interview with Sky News that FIFA should lift the previously imposed ban on Russia's participation in international competitions.

"I'm against bans, I'm against boycotts as well. I think they don't bring anything… they just contribute to… more hatred," Infantino noted.

In late December 2025, Russian Football Union (RFU) Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov said in an interview with TASS that presidents of the world and European governing football federations, FIFA and UEFA respectively, stated that they lacked the authority to bring Russia back to international play. According to Mitrofanov, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA President Alexander Ceferin had been very cryptic in their statements on Russia’s global-level reinstatement.

Russian national football teams are currently barred by all FIFA-sanctioned bodies from playing at the 2028 UEFA Euro Cup that will be hosted by England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales between June 9 and July 9. The qualifiers for the quadrennial European football championship will be played in 2027.

Russia is also skipping due to FIFA sanctions the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The matches will be staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This will be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national teams and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.