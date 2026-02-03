DONETSK, February 3. /TASS/. The liberation of the settlement of Toretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic took approximately one month, Oleg Lozovoy, a platoon commander for a Russian armed forces regiment operating as part of Battlegroup Center told TASS.

"Around a month [was spent on liberation]. The settlement itself is not large, but it is elongated," the commander said.

On January 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the liberation of the settlement of Toretskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.