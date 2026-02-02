Support for special op in Russian society remains high — pollster

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The level of popular support for the special military operation continues to remain stably high in Russia, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"Throughout the entire period of the survey, support for the special military operation has remained at a stably high level. Thus, 65% of the respondents said they tend to support the decision to launch this operation," VCIOM said on its Telegram channel, adding that this level is roughly unchanged from February 2022.

Popular assessments of how the operation is proceeding show similar dynamics, with 65% of the polled saying that Russian forces are acting rather successfully.

The poll was conducted on January 25, 2026, surveying 1,600 Russian nationals aged 18 and older.