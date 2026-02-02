UK revokes accreditation of Russian diplomat — Foreign Office

LONDON, February 2. /TASS/. London is revoking the accreditation of a Russian diplomat, the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

"We are taking reciprocal action today, revoking the accreditation of a Russian diplomat," the statement reads. According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, the decision comes in response to Moscow’s move to expel a British diplomat.

The Foreign Office added that "any further action taken by Russia will be considered an escalation and responded to accordingly."

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on January 15 that Moscow was expelling a British embassy worker over his affiliation with British intelligence agencies. The diplomat was expected to leave the country within two weeks. The ministry added that Moscow would respond in kind should London choose to escalate the situation.