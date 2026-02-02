Russia-China relations seen as factor of stability — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China are stabilizing factor amid the growing tensions in global affairs, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"As for the foreign policy coordination between Moscow and Beijing, it is an inseparable part and a priority of the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era. As agreed by the two countries’ leaders, Russia and China are consistently strengthening cooperation in the global arena, which contributes to the positive agenda and acts as a stabilizing factor amid growing tensions in global affairs," it said.

The ministry noted that China is Russia’s key global partner, with which it maintains close strategic coordination. "Moscow and Beijing’s approaches to the key issues of the present-day world order and major international problems are either identical or very close. The Russian-Chinese foreign policy alliance is a major stabilizing factor in global affairs, which contributes much to the democratization of the system of international relations, promotes the formation of a fairer democratic multipolar world order. Our countries are strengthening cooperation within multilateral organizations and forums, firs of all, within the United Nations, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS), where China held presidency in 2025, BRICS, the Group of Twenty, and APEC," the ministry added.