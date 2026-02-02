LUGANSK, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces, having cleared the area near Pridorozhnoye, launched an offensive on the city of Zaporozhye in the Zaporozhye Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"According to my information, Pridorozhnoye has already been cleared of enemy troops and an advance is underway westward - toward Zaporozhye, which is a key area for us," he said.

Marochko specified that the liberation of Pridorozhnoye will allow the Russian Army to cut off the Ukrainian armed forces group in Orekhovo, which, in turn, will allow them to advance on Zaporozhye.

"I would also like to note that there are some gaps in the enemy’s defenses here. There have been repeated reports of unauthorized abandonment of positions, meaning Ukrainian militants are fleeing the line of contact. And holding them here is extremely difficult, since in some areas the defensive line is a sieve, and our troops are very skillfully taking advantage of that," the military expert said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye Region on February 2.