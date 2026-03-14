One more drone downed en route to Moscow

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have taken down one more drone approaching Moscow, the Russian capital’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on the Max messenger.

"A drone on the way to Moscow has been destroyed. First responders are working at the crash site," he said.

Saturday’s drone attack on the Moscow Region surrounding the Russian capital has become the largest since the start of the year, according to TASS calculations. On-duty air defenses destroyed 65 drones in less than 12 hours.