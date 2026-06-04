Completely abandoning Russian energy resources is impossible — Magyar

PARIS, June 4. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar considers completely abandoning Russian energy resources impossible.

"We will try to diversify supplies, but it is impossible to completely break away from Russian energy resources," he said in an interview with Le Monde.

Magyar believes that after the end of the Ukraine conflict "no one will be interested in a new Cold War, including in the energy sphere."

Earlier, the Hungarian prime minister said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that Hungary remains dependent on supplies of Russian oil and cannot afford to sacrifice the competitiveness of its companies.