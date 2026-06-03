Iran wants no war, but ready to sustain it for long — foreign minister

TUNIS, June 3. /TASS/. Iran does not want a resumption of hostilities with the United States and Israel, but has the capacity to sustain a prolonged conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Our military situation is even better than it was before the 40-day war because we have developed capabilities that were unavailable during the conflict. Our military industry has become much more efficient. Therefore, we have the ability to continue the war for as long as necessary. But that does not mean we want war," he said in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV. Araghchi also stressed that Iran "does not seek war and did not start this war."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were also hit. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the United States, Israel and countries that backed the aggression against Iran.