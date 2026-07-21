Indonesia in talks with Russia to build spaceport, ambassador says

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Indonesia is in talks with Russia to build a spaceport, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov told TASS in an interview.

"About two to three months ago, the Indonesian president signed a decree to build a spaceport, or, to put it in other words, infrastructure for launching rockets with payload into space, in Indonesia. Based on this, Roscosmos Group is in talks with the Indonesians," the Russian diplomat said as he described this hi-tech field of cooperation as promising. "There may be or already are other suppliers of such space technology, our rivals, but again, we are one of those that they are looking at now," he noted.

As regards the nuclear sphere, Tolchenov shared, the final decision has yet to be made. "As soon as it [this step] is taken, some practical discussions may perhaps be launched," he concluded, saying he hopes Russia and Indonesia can partner together.