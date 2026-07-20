Lavrov heaps praise on North Korean soldiers who fought on Russia's side in special op

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Service members of the Korean People's Army put their lives on the line to help liberate Russia’s Kursk Region from Ukrainian Nazis, a contribution Russian society won't soon forget, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Speaking at a meeting in Moscow with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Lavrov highlighted allied relations between the two countries. "This peaked in the Kursk Region, where Korean People's Army soldiers fought side by side with our troops as if Russian land was their own, sacrificing their lives to liberate the land from Ukrainian Nazis and foreign mercenaries," he noted.

"Our people will never forget the unparalleled feats and exceptional courage of Korean service members, as well as the commitment they demonstrated while fighting in the trenches with us against a common enemy," Lavrov added.

Pyongyang hosted the opening ceremony of the Memorial Complex and Museum Memorial of Combat Feats in Overseas Military Operations Heroes on April 26, the top Russian diplomat pointed out.

"The magnificent complex has become a symbol of friendship and unity between our people, immortalizing the memory of the bravery of Korean People's Army fighters," Lavrov emphasized.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Choe arrived in Moscow for an official visit at Lavrov’s invitation. Russian President Vladimir Putin received her in the Kremlin on Sunday. The meeting was also attended by Lavrov and Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.