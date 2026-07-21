Trump says he will meet new UK prime minister soon

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he expects to meet with new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham soon.

According to the US leader, he held a phone call with the new British prime minister, during which they discussed oil production, trade, military cooperation, and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We will be meeting in the not too distant future for topics of mutual interest," Trump wrote on Monday on his Truth Social account.

On July 20, new Labour Party leader Andy Burnham took office as UK prime minister after receiving a mandate to form a government from King Charles III. Earlier, the monarch accepted the resignation of Keir Starmer.