MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The causes of the current economic crisis in the European Union are rooted in the anti-Russian sanctions and uncontrolled immigration, Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"It's hardly surprising that EU sanctions are unpopular in Europe -- they do not work and cost EU countries more than €3 trillion. The EU’s suicidal economic collapse is driven by sanctions against Russia and uncontrolled immigration," he wrote on X.

In recent years, the EU countries have been regularly blaming Russia for being behind various emergencies and what they call "malicious activities" in their territories. Russian president press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted back in April 2024 that Western countries tend to "always blame Russia for everything.".