Drone attack on Moscow among largest in recent years — TASS calculations

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The attempted drone attack on Moscow overnight was one of the largest in recent years, according to TASS calculations based on figures released by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

According to the mayor, more than 400 hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) headed toward the Moscow Region between 8:30 p.m. Moscow time on July 19 and 5:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 20. "Most of them were neutralized by air defense systems at long range, while 85 UAVs were destroyed on approach to Moscow," Sobyanin wrote on his Max channel.

Earlier, the largest previously reported attempted attack on the capital occurred between the evening of July 6 and 6:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 7. According to the mayor, air defense systems shot down more than 430 drones, including 36 on approach to Moscow.

In addition, Sobyanin said that more than 370 drones headed toward the Moscow Region between 8:30 p.m. Moscow time on July 17 and early on July 18. "Most were neutralized by air defense systems at long range, while 64 hostile UAVs were destroyed on approach to Moscow," he said.

The mayor also reported that more than 300 hostile UAVs were destroyed between the evening of July 11 and the evening of July 12, including 45 on approach to Moscow. Sobyanin also said on July 4 that more than 200 drones had headed toward the Moscow Region over the course of the day. On March 11, 2025, the mayor described what happened as "the most massive hostile UAV attack on Moscow." According to him, "74 drones were shot down on approach to Moscow, while hundreds of combat drones were destroyed across various defensive lines."