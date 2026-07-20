IN BRIEF: Ten injured after one of largest drone attacks in years targets Moscow Region

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The drone attack on the Moscow Region attempted by the enemy last night was among the largest in several years, according to TASS estimates based on data from Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

More than 400 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were detected heading toward the Moscow Region between the evening of July 19 and the morning of July 20, Sobyanin said. A total of 85 drones were shot down on the approaches to the capital.

Ten people were injured, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attack and its aftermath.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 381 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 8:00 p.m. on July 19 and 8:00 a.m. on July 20 (5:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. GMT), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, the drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tula, Moscow, and Krasnodar regions, as well as Crimea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

- The drone attack on the Moscow Region attempted by the enemy last night was among the largest in several years, according to TASS estimates based on data from Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

- More than 400 UAVs were detected heading toward the Moscow Region between the evening of July 19 and the morning of July 20, with most intercepted on distant approaches, Sobyanin said.

- A total of 85 drones were shot down on the approaches to the capital.

- Air defenses destroyed 100 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russia’s borderline Bryansk Regions in the past 24 hours, Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said.

- More than 35 UAVs were destroyed over the city of Taganrog, the Taganrog Bay and seven districts of the southern Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on the Max social media platform.

- Air defenses shot down 13 Ukrainian drones over the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Max.

- Five Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Kaluga Region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

Consequences of attacks on Moscow Region

- Ten people, including a child, were injured in the attempted enemy drone attack on the Moscow Region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Max.

- Six people were taken to Domodedovo Hospital following the drone attack, with one in serious condition, Domodeovo District Head Yevgenia Khrustalyova said.

- According to the governor, falling drone debris damaged several private homes and caused fires.

- In addition, some infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

- A car and a private home were damaged in Odintsovo outside Moscow; there were no casualties.

- Emergencies Ministry personnel, police officers, ambulance crews and response teams are working at the affected sites to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

- Apartment buildings and commercial facilities were damaged in the overnight drone attack on the Moscow Region, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

- A logistics center in Podolsk, operated by the Wildberries e-commerce company, continues to operate normally, the company said.

- Air defenses repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Podolsk on Monday morning, District Head Grigory Artamonov said on Max.

- According to him, no casualties were reported; a boiler room, a private home, several apartment buildings and a number of cars were damaged.

Reaction

- Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on civilian targets in the Moscow Region, Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said.

- Ukraine launched an armada of about 400 drones at Moscow, but Russian air defenses "wiped it out," Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said, adding that Russia would give a special response to the attack.

Other regions

- Falling drone debris injured a woman in Yeisk, Krasnodar Region, the regional crisis center reported.

- She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

- The attack shattered windows in seven homes.

- Response teams are working at the sites where drone debris came down.

- Falling drone fragments caused a wildfire in the Sholovsky District of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusay said.

- The fire has been extinguished, with no casualties reported.