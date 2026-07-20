MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. People in North Macedonia understand that they will derive no benefit from their country joining Europe's anti-Russian coalition, Russian Ambassador to Skopje Dmitry Zykov told TASS.

"North Macedonia’s joining the 'coalition of the willing' in no way promotes peaceful efforts, no matter how much the founders of this anti-Russian 'club' might want to convince everyone otherwise," he said.

"At the same time, the reaction of the North Macedonian public to the country’s accession to the 'coalition' is quite understandable. It is absolutely natural to want to 'close one's eyes' when European 'benefactors' offer you yet another bitter pill," he noted. "We are convinced that people in this country understand the destructive nature of the West’s aggressive escalation of tension in Europe, including through proxies, and that local citizens have a balanced stance on the issue of relations between our closely related peoples."

Russia, in his words, "is open to a diplomatic settlement of the crisis around Ukraine, which envisages the elimination of its root causes, and the 'coalition of the willing’s' attempts to impose ultimatums disguised as 'commitment to talks' do not contribute to the image of some European countries as unbiased and impartial observers."

According to the Russian diplomat, Europe has made a significant "contribution" to fueling the Ukrainian crisis and its attempts to allegedly "settle" the situation have yielded no success.

"North Macedonia’s accession to the 'coalition of the willing' in no way promotes peaceful efforts, no matter how much the founders of this anti-Russian 'club' might want to convince everyone otherwise," he went on to say. "Obviously, taking part in fanning tensions in Europe is absolutely contrary to North Macedonia’s national interests. Moreover, the majority of the country’s citizens have a positive attitude toward Russia and view our people as spiritually, culturally, and historically close. It is also clear that there is an economic burden associated with funding military operations of the Ukrainian army, which does not hesitate to carry out terrorist attacks against Russia’s civilian population, such as the horrific attack on the college in Starobelsk thst claimed so many young lives."

He emphasized that the only beneficiaries from North Macedonia’s participation in the 'coalition of the willing' are those who invented this "initiative." "It is clear that the 'collective West' is continuing its practice of 'twisting the arms' of Balkan states to achieve its own narrow selfish goals," he noted. "The leaders of the 'European war party,' who are seeking to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on our country, are interested in continuing to demonstrate allegedly broad support for the Kiev regime by enlisting more states, such as North Macedonia, which has been waiting to join the European Union for more than two decades."

This said, the Russian ambassador once again stressed that Russia is open to constructive cooperation will all parties concerned, including North Macedonia, on the basis of mutual trust, due account of each other’s interests, and the refusal from anti-Russian steps.