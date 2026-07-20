Five people killed, 23 injured as Ukraine attacks bus in Belgorod Region with drone

BELGOROD, July 20. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone deliberately attacked a passenger bus in the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region on Monday, acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said on Max messenger.

According to preliminary reports, five people were killed and 23 were injured.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances of attack

- A Ukrainian drone "deliberately and shamelessly" attacked a passenger bus in the city of Shebekino, according to Shuvayev.

Casualties

- According to preliminary data, four women and a boy died from injuries suffered during the attack, Shuvayev.

- The identities of the victims are being established.

- Shuvayev added that 23 people were injured in the attack.

- They are receiving medical assistance at the Shebekino District Hospital.

- One of the injured is a 17-year-old.

- The acting governor said that three of the injured are in critical condition.

According to him, the wounded will be transferred to medical facilities in Belgorod after their condition stabilizes.

Reaction

- Shuvayev called the incident an "inhumane and vile" attack.

- He highlighted that this is a tragedy for everyone living in the region, as well as those family and friends personally affected.

- The regional prosecutor's office said it will work with victims to protect their rights.

- The prosecutor's office has ensured cooperation with all agencies to organize medical and other assistance to citizens.

- Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein expressed his condolences to the families of the killed and injured.

Previous attack

- On July 18, Shuvayev said one person died from a Ukrainian attack on a passenger bus in the village of Dubovoye in the Belgorod Region.

- Four people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl.

- On July 20, the acting governor said that a man who was seriously injured in the attack had died in intensive care.