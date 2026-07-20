DPRK’s position on Ukraine unchanged, Pyongyang commits to support Moscow — top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The special military operation being conducted by Russia represents a fight to defend Russia’s sovereignty, and Pyongyang’s position on Ukraine remains unchanged, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui stated.

"Our stance has not changed: Russia’s special military operation is a holy war being waged to remove the root causes of the Ukraine crisis as well as to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said at a meeting with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.

"We will actively support Russia’s current political standing globally as a strategic partner and ally, in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Russia," North Korea’s top diplomat emphasized.