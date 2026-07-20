Iran strikes US facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain — IRGC

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. Iran has struck US military infrastructure facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) said.

According to the IRGC, the attack was carried out in three phases and involved the use of drones and missile. "During the first phase, strikes were delivered on US drone storage and maintenance depots at the Sakhir airport in Bahrain. During the second phase, the TF59 operational group’s boats hangars at the port of Salman in Bahrain were targeted. During the third phase, strikes targeted storage and maintenance hangars of maritime special force united at the Arifjan base in Kuwait," the Tasnim news agency quoted the IRGC statement.

Another round of escalation between the United States and Iran began on July 8 after the United States delivered a series of airstrikes against Iran allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. That same day, US President Donald Trump stated that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer effective. Following these attacks, Tehran began striking US assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.