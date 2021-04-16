SCO chief points to uneven coronavirus situation in member countries

"The epidemiological situation in SCO nations continues to be uneven, with new risks continuing to surface. So, it is important to be prepared for a possible deeper decline in economic activity," he warned. "We are living in a post-pandemic world. How would this world look like and what would be the ways of its development? Well, these are the questions that SCO member nations have to find answers to."

"It is important amid the pandemic to freely and openly share the advantages of medical research and developments, to promote self-adapting, responsive and humane healthcare systems," he stressed. "It is necessary to develop new approaches to and procedures for anti-crisis governance, to strengthen and improve the activities of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other intergovernmental organizations.".