Blinken’s visit to China meant to shatter Russian-Chinese ties — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s current visit to China is meant to shatter Russian-Chinese ties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Washington is looking for ways to shatter Russian-Chinese ties as much as possible. We have seriously expanded cooperation with Beijing in many areas in recent time. It fills US politicians and the Biden administration top officials with bile, if not brash," he noted. "And the visit by the secretary of state should be assessed from the angle of what the United States is ready to do to increase the unabashed and ruthless pressure on China."

"I think that Beijing understands this perfectly well and will not even pretend being ready to reach any agreements with the Americans to the detriment of Russia’s interests," he added.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, the United States does not hesitate to "use unfair methods, up to open blackmail and intimidation, even against such a power as China."

"We won’t yield to such pressure and continue moving to reach the goals of the special military operation. And our country’s economic performance speaks for itself," he stressed. "This proves that the US sanction regime is futile.".