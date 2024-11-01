Former Bolivian president goes on hunger strike

BUENOS AIRES, November 2. /TASS/. Ex-Bolivian President Evo Morales has asked his supporters to remove roadblocks but declared a hunger strike until the government agrees to negotiate.

"I've decided to ask the protesting comrades to consider the possibility of a pause in blocking the roads to prevent any bloodshed or economic problems," he said at a press conference aired by Radio Kawsachun Coca on its Facebook page.

Morales added that he decided to go on a hunger strike "until the government begins dialogue on two subjects - the economy and politics."

Morales’ supporters have been blocking Bolivian roads for 19 days. On October 30, Bolivian President Luis Arce said that the damage from their actions had surpassed $1.7 bln with over 60 policemen injured in clashes.

Arce was supported by Morales in the 2020 election, however, later, differences between the two politicians emerged.