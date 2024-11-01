Ethiopian historical relic stolen 156 years ago by British troops comes home — radio

HARARE, November 1. /TASS/. Ethiopia has succeeded in recovering the shield of Emperor Tewodros II, a national historical and cultural artifact that was stolen by British colonial troops 156 years ago, the EBC radio station reported.

The invaders plundered the shield after seizing the Fortress of Magdala during the 1867-68 war between Great Britain and Ethiopia. Facing defeat, instead of surrendering, the emperor committed suicide.

The Ethiopian Heritage Authority has fought for the restitution of the relic for over a year. The shield was previously put up for sale through the New Castle-based Anderson & Garland auction house. However, the efforts of Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie, a descendant of Emperor Tewodros II, made it possible to prevent the auction. In Ethiopia, this event is celebrated widely owing to the shield’s importance to the country’s national heritage.

British forces plundered a lot of treasures in Ethiopia, particularly from temples. Afterwards, many of the stolen items were auctioned off and ended up in private collections and state museums, including the British Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum.