Trump’s new tariffs pave way for new world order, says top EU lawmaker

BERLIN, April 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs makes it possible to speak about a new world order, said Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party (EPP) and head of its faction in the European Parliament.

In an interview with the Funke media group, he pointed out that "the Trump administration is bringing fundamental things into question for no reason at all." "I am afraid that the old America won’t be coming back. We now live in a new world order," Weber added.

On April 2, Trump announced tariffs on imports from 185 countries and territories. In addition, the US administration imposed 25% tariffs on all imported cars starting on April 3. Trump declared a national emergency due to the economic situation in the US.