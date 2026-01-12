Russian army disrupts Ukrainian troop rotation near DPR’s Konstantinovka

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Drone operators of the Battlegroup South defeated Ukraine's manpower and a warehouse, thereby disrupting a rotation in the Konstantinovka direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Konstantinovka area, unmanned system operators discovered enemy troop rotations in three locations during combat missions. Six Ukrainian servicemen were killed by precision strikes. Unmanned system operators also discovered a fuel and lubricant depot. They carried out a precision strike, destroying the target," the ministry said.

In addition, reconnaissance troops from the 6th Motorized Rifle Division discovered an enemy observation post and temporary deployment site near the village of Konstantinovka and transmitted the coordinates to Msta-B artillery units. Both enemy targets were destroyed by precision strikes from 152-mm guns, the ministry added.