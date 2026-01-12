Iranian protests lose momentum — authorities

DUBAI, January 12. /TASS/. Protest activity in Iran has slowed, Tehran Province Governor Mohammad-Sadegh Motamedian said.

"The number of protest groups also significantly dropped on the evening [of January 11], and there is no more cause for concern," Iran’s state broadcaster quoted him as saying.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of big cities. The protests peaked on the night of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a three-year-old child, were killed as a result of rioters’ actions. The authorities also announced the death of 38 law enforcement officers.

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani said that rebels had burned down 25 mosques, and damaged 26 banks, three medical centers, and ten government buildings, along with over 100 fire trucks, buses, and ambulances. The Iranian authorities designated the rioters as terrorists, blaming Israel and the US for organizing the unrest.

Pro-government demonstrations against riots are expected to take place in Iran on January 12.