Cuba denies US accusations of receiving compensation for security services

HAVANA, January 11. /TASS/. Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, has emphasized on his social media platform that his country has neither received nor currently receives any monetary or material compensation for security services rendered to other nations.

He further contrasted Cuba’s stance with that of the United States, asserting, "Unlike the US, the Cuban government does not resort to mercenarism, blackmail, or military coercion against other states."

Havana also reiterated its right to import fuel from willing markets, free from interference or unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US. Rodriguez highlighted that law and justice are on Cuba’s side, condemning US actions as those of a "criminal and unruly hegemon that threatens peace and security not only in this hemisphere but across the globe."

This statement follows US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that Cuba would no longer receive oil or financial support from Venezuela, accusing Havana of providing "security services" to Caracas. Trump also declared that Venezuelan oil supplies to Cuba would be cut off.