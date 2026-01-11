US tech billionaire Musk slams UK government as ‘fascist’

NEW YORK, January 11. /TASS/. US tech billionaire Elon Musk slammed the UK authorities as ‘fascist’ on his X social network account for numerous arrests in the country on charges of leaving online comments.

"Why is the UK government so fascist?" Musk wrote on January 10 on his social network X account in response to a previous media reports that more than 12,000 people were arrested in the UK for online comments.

The Daily Telegraph reported on January 8 that the United Kingdom authorities would resort to harsh measures against the social network X owned by Musk, including banning it in the UK, due to images created by the Grok AI chatbot.