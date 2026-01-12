US seriously considering response to events in Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. The US is seriously considering some kind of response to events in Iran, including the use of force, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We're looking at it very seriously," he said in response to a question about the possibility of a response to events in Iran, including the use of military force.

On December 29, traders launched protests in Tehran due to the sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate. On December 30, students joined the unrest. The riots spread to most major cities.

The protests peaked on the evening of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a child, were killed as a result of the rioters' actions. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani stated that rioters burned 25 mosques, damaged 26 banks, three medical centers, 10 government buildings, more than 100 fire trucks, buses, and ambulances, as well as 24 apartments. The Iranian authorities called the rioters terrorists and blamed Israel and the US for orchestrating the unrest.